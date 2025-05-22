Deep divide remains over how to deal with juvenile crime

Conference on juvenile crime calls for solutions that do not involve increased incarceration or other punitive measures.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s clear the divide is deep over what to do about more New Mexico kids and teens committing crimes. As some lawmakers call for heavier punishments, others are calling for support instead.

Wednesday, the Justice for Youth Community Collaborative was joined by State Senator Linda Lopez (D-11), Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa and others in an effort to encourage policies which support community-based programs, instead of criminalizing our youth.

“What New Mexico needs to do is to do what I call transformative work, and it’s reviewing and looking at not how we are punitive for yet some of these young persons, but actually, what are we doing to invest in them?” Lopez said.

Lopez said it’s time for change. For a year now, some of Lopez’s colleagues at the Roundhouse have discussed ways to tackle the growing juvenile crime problem in our state. But in this past legislative session, not a single bill directly addressing juvenile crime made it across the finish line.

“Where are the solutions? Where are the stories of the persons with lived experience? Those persons have been missing for many, many committee meetings in Santa Fe,” Lopez continued. “It was an opportunity for us to begin the discussion. None of the bills passed, which is a good thing.”

Rodrigo Rodriguez is the director of Justice for Youth Community Collaborative. He agreed with Lopez and said those failed bills focused on criminalization rather than alternatives.

“We firmly believe that, like the people closest to the pain are also closest to the solution,” Rodriguez said. “So we really are demanding here, like we said, is justice for youth. We want young people involved in these conversations.”

Rodriguez said some of those solutions are organizations and programs within the Collaborative, like La Plazita Institute.

“I, myself, was able to completely turn my life around. My life changed when I was 16 and I was being charged with the felony,” Davina Valdez said.

Valdez said she was transferred from the Bernalillo County Youth Detention Center to the Institute. She said that made all the difference in getting back on track.

“La Plazita welcomed me each time I left and came back there,” she continued. “When I needed guidance and many things that I didn’t understand the importance of them, I do understand now, and I still continue to learn and grow. If I recommend anything, I would fund resources and all these organizations that have helped us be the (people) we are today.”

Commissioner Barboa said she believes things like county programs are part of the solution. She said the county is bringing back the summer of non-violence initiative to provide more free and affordable programs for families and kids.

As for the kids who are charged with more serious crimes, like murder, Lopez argued the solution isn’t locking up more kids. Barboa argued that they and their families need more support.

“They don’t address crime until after the crime has been committed, like we’re not getting anywhere new with saying that we’re going to lock up more people,” Barboa said. “I haven’t seen proposals that actually that use anything that say we’re addressing this issue.”

Lopez said she wants to see more discussions and tackle solutions in the next legislative session.

“We have to have a conversation in the legislature,” Lopez said. “We have to educate ourselves first before we even set foot in with regards to a special session.”

KOB 4 asked what can be done now as we wait for the next session.

“The crisis is not on the backs of our young people,” Lopez said. “They’re watching us as adults. We also have to look at ourselves as to what we are doing. It’s not saying it’s your problem, it’s our problem.”