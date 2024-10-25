Deputies detain teen for deadly stabbing near Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — A 16-year-old suspect is in custody as deputies investigate a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday near Durango.

Deputies say this happened at a residence in the Southwest Horizon Ranch subdivision southeast of Durango. They say a 12-year-old was stabbed and died from his wounds. A second victim, whom police believe is the suspect’s mom, sustained injuries from a “blunt object attack.” She is currently in the hospital in Durango.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone reported this to them after being involved in a crash allegedly caused by the suspect as he drove away from the residence.

Deputies discovered the scene when they arrived to investigate the incident around 7 a.m. Thursday. They ordered a shelter-in-place lockdown for a four-mile radius around the U.S. Highway 160 and Colorado Highway 172 intersection, often known as Elmore’s Corner.

Then, after receiving a call from a nearby resident, they found the suspect and took him into custody after Tasering him.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any of the names at this time.