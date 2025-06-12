Deputies seek suspect after arresting 2 for deadly bus shooting

TAOS, N.M. — Taos County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects – and are looking for a third – for a deadly shooting that happened Monday on a transit bus.

Deputies arrested Jonathan Morales and Sijifredo Palomino and accuse them of being accomplices to Martin Palomino. Martin Palomino is still on the run after allegedly shooting and killing Leroy Rodriguez on a bus on State Road 68, near the post office.

Law enforcement are looking for Martin Palomino. He is described as a 24-year-old man with a slender build, brown/black hair and brown eyes. He is five-foot-six and 110 pounds.

If you have information on him and/or his whereabouts, call 911 or call Taos County Crime Stoppers at 575-758-4258

Taos Police Department and New Mexico State Police assisted with the investigation.