Deputies seek suspect in hit-and-run death of Santa Fe mother

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a crash that left a woman dead and her two children injured.

The sheriff’s office identified 29-year-old Mario Israel Mendez as the suspect in the Oct. 15 crash on Paseo de Nopal.

Sometime after 6:10 p.m. that day, deputies responded to a call there and found three people had been struck by a vehicle. They identified the people as an 8-year-old, a 12-year-old, and a 40-year-old woman.

Medics took the woman to Christus St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries. Police identified her as 43-year-old Monique Maes.

The children suffered minor injuries and were released.

Police tracked down the suspect vehicle in the case. Then, they identified the suspect as Mendez. Mendez faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle and two counts of child abuse.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Mendez’s arrest. If you know where he is or have information to help locate him, call the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency line, 505-428-3720.

