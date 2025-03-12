Detectives investigate after city worker finds man dead in southwest Albuquerque

Homicide detectives are investigating after police say a man was found dead Wednesday morning outside of a home in southwest Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating after a city worker said he found a man dead Wednesday morning outside of a home in southwest Albuquerque.

The home is in the 700 block of 7th Street, just south of downtown. The Albuquerque Police Department sent out a notification about the suspected homicide at around 9 a.m.

We spoke to the city worker who said he found a man dead in front of a home while servicing recycling bins Wednesday morning.

“The reaction is my heart just dropped. Like I knew something wasn’t right,” he said. “I got scared when I seen it because I’ve never someone like that on the ground dead. And just the amount of blood I seen on both sides of the body, I knew something wasn’t right.”

Homicide detectives are investigating. There are no further details.