ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man Thursday morning in downtown Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of 4th St. S.W., near 4th and Coal Avenue. They found a man with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.