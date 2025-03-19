Detectives seek suspects accused of causing $67K in damages

According to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, this happened the evening of March 9 in the underground parking lot at Civic Plaza.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Investigators need your help in finding a group of teens accused of causing around $67,000 in damage at a downtown Albuquerque parking garage.

According to police, it happened March 9 in the underground parking lot in Civic Plaza. Five people reportedly used more than a dozen fire extinguishers to damage cars.

Then, a week later, seven suspects allegedly damaged more vehicles with fire extinguishers.

In all, the group is accused of causing around $67,000 in damage. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.