Distribution issues lead to empty shelves at grocery stores

From chips and salsa to bananas and bread, shelves at the grocery store might be looking a little empty.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An issue with a major distributor is leading to emptier shelves at some grocery stores around New Mexico.

A nationwide distribution issue is affecting stores like La Montañita Co-Op in the Nob Hill area of Albuquerque. Things like bread and bananas are out of stock – but they’re hopeful things will be back up and running in the next few days.

According to Lea Quale, with La Montañita, United Natural Foods – one of the largest organic food distributors in the U.S. – notified them last week of an issue. The company filed a report with the federal government, stating a cyberattack took their network offline.

That means stores aren’t getting their shipments – leading to empty shelves.

“We have signage posted in places where there is maybe a hole in the shelf, letting people know what is going on. We are going to keep our customers updated to the best of our ability as UNFI navigates this,” Quale said.

Larger stores, like Whole Foods, basically rely on the company. A spokesperson said they’re working to restock the shelves as soon as possible.

In the meantime, shoppers say it’s been inconvenient.

“I was not expecting to have to go to two stores, it’s a bit of a curve ball,” shopper Acacia Shouse said. “We have really reasonable expectations that food will be available at the store so when it’s not, it’s an uncomfortable feeling for sure.”

Quale said they were told everything should be back to normal by this weekend.