DIY Friday with Danielle: Elevating the look of your furniture on a budget

Danielle transformed a nightstand to show you the simple, budget-friendly things you can do to elevate the look of your furniture.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week’s DIY Friday with Danielle, she shows you the simple, budget-friendly things you can do to elevate the look of any piece of furniture.

We’re talking those high-end nightstands. They retail for over $1,000 apiece. Danielle bought hers for less than $300 each on Amazon and transformed it into that with less than a $100 investment.

See the transformation and how to do it in the video above.

