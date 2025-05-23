DIY Friday with Danielle: Kitchen makeover

A few weeks ago, we showed you how Danielle and her dad built up my kitchen cabinets to the ceiling. But it looked weird because the cabinets were still dark, and the extension was white.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A few weeks ago, we showed you how Danielle and her dad built up kitchen cabinets to the ceiling. But it looked weird because the cabinets were still dark, and the extension was white.

So this time, Danielle paid the pros to come in and fix it.

Watch the video above for more.