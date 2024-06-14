DIY Friday with Danielle: Your projects with Cut and Dry Lumber
We're showing off two incredible works from viewers like you!
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After collaborating with Cut and Dry Lumber, Danielle heard from a few viewers who shared their projects also using that wood.
Melanie transformed a desk using all kinds of the off-cuts from Cut and Dry’s scrap pile. It is stunning!
Another viewer project involved transforming an eight-foot-long piece of Siberian elm. Despite its name, the wood came from a local tree that had to be cut down.
See what the viewer is using it for in the video above.