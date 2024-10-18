Downtown business owner not giving up hope after 3 big hits in 3 weeks

Curious Toast in downtown Albuquerque has taken three big hits in as many weeks.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Curious Toast in downtown Albuquerque has taken three big hits in as many weeks.

Five broken windows, a break-in, and a basement full of water. Yet, owner Victoria Van Dame still has hope for the future.

Van Dame received a call last week about her flooded backyard and basement.

“It was all here in this whole thing. It didn’t go into the window but it had gone in the backyard,” she said.

Van Dame tracked it to an irrigation pipe in the outside alley.

“Somebody had shoved needles and plastic and stuff to try to let the water. And then when they were pushing down, it busted the elbow and busted the pipe,” she said.

That led to water in her basement and more than a week of drying it out.

“Some days I’m just like, ‘Oh, God, what am I doing?'” she said.

This was one of those days in her four years of business.

“I’m tired, and I’ve been doing this for a really long time, and just really trying to integrate and get people together. And it’s been hard, very hard,” she said.

Van Dame had a hand in launching the Albuquerque Artwalk and other downtown initiatives. For years, she’s even lived just blocks from her business.

“We’re really trying to solidify this corner of downtown and really support all the businesses that are down here,” she said.

She’s trying to hold on to that idea with the help of her new neighbors – Ex Novo and the Arrive Hotel.

“I think it’s just people coming together and trying to work together and, and really kind of seeing both sides and and that type of thing,” she said.

Staying confident, she believes she can be tougher than the last few weeks have been for her.

“I’m a triple threat. I’m born in Albuquerque. I was raised up north in Cuba, New Mexico, and I live downtown, so I feel like I have enough of New Mexico inside of me to to help this along. Just a little bit,” she said.