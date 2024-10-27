Dry air and warm temperatures persist until cold front arrives early in week

Meteorologist Brandon Richards provides the full forecast for New Mexico through the weekend and into the coming week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Record highs will be challenged or broken area wide Sunday as a strong area of high pressure remains over the region.

The high weakens and winds increase a little Monday as a fall storm approaches the state, but records highs are still expected across central and eastern areas. Rain and mountain snow also develops across northwest areas late Monday continuing through midday Tuesday.

The storm moves through the state on Tuesday bringing strong southwest and west winds areawide and cooler temperatures for western and central areas. Colder temperatures settle in and winds lighten Tuesday night into Wednesday as the system exits east.

Below freezing temperatures are expected for most of western and central areas Tuesday night and a majority of the forecast area Wednesday night. Milder temperatures return late next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.