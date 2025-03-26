Dry thunderstorms and winds possible Wednesday in New Mexico

We can expect isolated dry thunderstorms with some possible winds Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some of us in New Mexico can expect isolated dry thunderstorms with some possible winds and generally above-average temperatures Wednesday.

New Mexico will see cloud cover but highs will still be in the 70s and 80s.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: