Dust storm hits New Mexico again

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A dust storm has closed a 132-mile stretch of Interstate 10 in New Mexico and prompted warnings across the state Tuesday.

A dust storm warning is in effect for places like the Albuquerque metro, Roswell, and places across southwestern New Mexico where Interstate 10 is closed from the Arizona state line to just west of Las Cruces.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque advised, “Travel is highly DISCOURAGED in the ABQ metro through this evening due to visibility below a quarter mile from blowing dust and dangerous crosswinds of up to 70 mph on north to south roads and highways.”

In the Albuquerque metro, the Los Lunas Police Department is advising drivers of “extremely low to no visibility due to high winds and blowing sand from mile marker 204 to mile marker 208 of I-25.” They added “New Mexico State Police will be assisting by staging officers in the area” and to “please use caution while traveling and consider delaying travel if possible.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting other roads are closed due to the dust storms in southwestern New Mexico:

New Mexico Highway 11 From one mile south of Deming to nine miles north of Columbus



In eastern New Mexico, NMDOT is reporting these roads are closed: