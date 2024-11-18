Eddie Garcia: Rain and snow moves slowly into New Mexico

A slow-moving system brings rain to Southern New Mexico with snow possible later in higher elevations.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lower elevation rain and mountain peak snow are expected across central and eastern areas tonight into Monday morning as a storm system tracks across northern Mexico and far southern New Mexico.

Around 0.75 to 1.75 inches of rain is expected across southern areas and the east central plains which could result in some minor flood concerns. Accumulating snow will continue through tomorrow morning across Sierra Blanca peak.

The storm system exits late Monday morning with strong northwest winds across the highlands and southeast plains in its wake Monday afternoon. A colder system clips the state Tuesday bringing brisk winds to most of the area.

Temperatures bottom out Tuesday and Wednesday before milder temperatures and light winds return Thursday into early next weekend as high pressure builds over the desert southwest.

Chief meteorologist Eddie Garcia has your full forecast in the video above.