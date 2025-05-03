Eddie Garcia: Rain chances will continue into next week

Scattered storms will bring rain across the state Saturday leading into a big precipitation chance Sunday for eastern New Mexico.

Higher precipitation chances are expected through the middle of next week with northern and eastern New Mexico favored for heavier rainfall amounts. Low forecast confidence exists in precipitation amounts for this weekend into early next week.

Isolated severe storms with large hail and damaging winds will impact parts of eastern New Mexico on Sunday.

Low chance for rapid fire spread across southwest and south-central areas on Sunday. Winds will be a little gusty Sunday. Fire weather watches are in effect for parts of the state Sunday.

Daily rain chances will continue next week with scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. A few areas of heavy rainfall may occur.

Temperatures will be near or a little cooler than average in most areas this weekend and early next week.

Chief meteorologist Eddie Garcia has your full forecast in the video above.