Effex to host traveling ‘In Bed by 10’ nightclub event

The event gives the full nightclub experience to everyone who wants to be in bed by 10 and it's coming to Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Who’s ready to go clubbing in downtown Albuquerque this weekend? You can do it at Effex Nightclub and be “In Bed by 10.”

Effex Nightclub is hosting a special daytime clubbing event Saturday. It’s appropriately named “In Bed by 10,” instead of waiting for the sun to go down. Effex will open its dance floors from 4-9 p.m., to give the 30-and-up crowd a chance to let loose – on their schedule.

“It’s daytime clubbing. It’s not having to sacrifice the next day. You can go out, enjoy yourself and still do whatever you’ve got planned tomorrow. You don’t have to just lay in bed or or be hungover at home,” said Louis Williamson, an organizer with Like It Love It.

“In Bed by 10” is a touring event organized by a British company and event planners say Albuquerque is one of the first U.S. cities on the schedule.

Organizers say DJs will play the big hits from the 1980s and ’90s to fit the target audience. If this sounds like a bunch of pandering, they say some time on the dancefloor can do everyone some good.

“Living is becoming more difficult. Work life, balancing everything, your work, your family lives and, as you get older, that just increases. Why should somebody who is of an older age not have the not have the chance to go out and enjoy themselves? Everyone wants to release. Everyone needs to escape from their daily lives,” Williamson said.

“In Bed by 10” kicks off Saturday at Effex in downtown Albuquerque at 4 p.m. Tickets are just $15 (details here).