Efforts underway to save the historic Campo Stone House

The New Mexico Historical Society is raising funds to save a landmark building that has been around since 1888 in San Antonito.

SAN ANTONIO, N.M. — The Campo Stone House off of the Turquoise Trail in San Antonio has been a community landmark for generations, undergoing many changes over the years, turning from a store and saloon, to a post office and even a dance hall before becoming a residential home.

“The people and the families that have that have lived in the house and then, you know, important community members, linchpins of this community, for, for all of that time,” said Phil Leckman, an East Mountain Historical Society committee member. “So it’s a real resonant spot in this community.”

He said the house has been standing since 1888, but it has been empty since 2003 and it is in need of serious remodeling and refurbishing.

“The plan is to have it available for reuse,” Leckman said. “As a public building, as a community center by 2028. And our hope is to, in that time period, restore it in a way that maintains (its) structural integrity.”

While the plan is for the stone house to turn into the hub of the historical society, it also will be open to the public where they can research historical archives and learn more about some of the roots of the east mountain area.

“It really is critical to have access to the local history of the area,” Jeannie Place said.

The historical society’s co-chair said if she and her group don’t preserve the building, it and all of its history could be lost for good. They are fundraising now to reach their $200,000 goal for the end of the year.

“I believe it’s our role to have a place where people can learn about what their origins are, what their heritage is, and why things today are the way they are, where they came from,” Robyn Hoffman said.