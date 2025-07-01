Enforcement begins on Downtown Vacant Premises Ordinance

The day's major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the Eyewitness News 4 Team.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city leaders are trying to bring new life to empty properties in a core part of downtown between First and Eighth streets, and Copper and Gold avenues through the Downtown Vacant Premises Ordinance passed by city council in January.

Code enforcement will begin acting on it July 1. It requires owners to register properties with the city that have been vacant for at least nine months, and pay an annual registration fee based on the square footage and how long it’s been vacant. They must also keep their properties secure and maintained.

On Eighth and Central Avenue, Ex Novo Brewing and Arrive Hotel have brought new life to that part of the core. But head east to Fourth and Central Avenue, and it feels much different.

“You kind of have to have your head on a swivel, it seems like,” James Black said.

Black has owned 111 T-Shirt Lab at Fourth and Central for 17 years.

“We’ve had a lot of great community involvement, especially post COVID, but I would say right now is probably one of the scarier times,” he said.

From a violent attack to vandalism, Black is ready for change.

“We welcome any new investment. We love all the new people that are coming into downtown and bringing investment and I do think that does make a difference,” he said.

City Councilor Joaquin Baca thinks fixing up empty properties will bring more of that progress. The goal is to motivate the owners to use or sell the property instead of paying the annual fee.

“Empty buildings we know are magnets for all kinds of bad things, so it’s time to start getting that going,” he said.

He introduced the ordinance in January. When the city surveyed property owners in the downtown core, it found 20 of the 137 properties had been vacant for nine months or longer. And more than half of our downtown was not achieving it’s potential.

“Whether you’re looking for increased economic activity, recruiting companies to Albuquerque, recruiting doctors to Albuquerque, whenever somebody comes they come to downtown so it’s extremely important that we turn our downtown around,” Baca said.

June 30 was the deadline for owners to register their properties. Councilor Baca said code enforcement will start making its rounds to ensure the properties are all up to the new regulations.

Baca said the money the business owners are required to pay every year will go back toward running the program and could also be used for building improvements.

Black appreciates the effort, but wonders if it goes far enough.

“Some of these people that own these properties have big money, so we don’t know how long it will take to hit their pocketbook to where it will make a difference,” said Black.