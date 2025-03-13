Estate of Gene Hackman, wife ask court to block release of death investigation photos and videos

SANTA FE, N.M. — The estate of Gene Hackman and wife, Betsy Arakawa-Hackman, has asked a court in Santa Fe to block the release of photos and videos related to the investigation of their deaths.

In the petition for a preliminary injunction on the release, the estate asked the Office of the Medical Investigator and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office to not release “including but not limited to, any and all photographic evidence, video evidence and body cam footage” each entity gathered while investigating their deaths.

Investigators said Friday that Betsy died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome “on or around Feb. 11.” They said Gene died of heart disease and Alzheimer’s on around Feb. 17, which was the last reported sign of activity on his pacemaker. There was no sign of external trauma.

A warrant detailed what deputies found while responding to the couple’s home Feb. 26, when they were first found dead.

