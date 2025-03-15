Evacuations lifted in Wagon Mound area from grassfire
New Mexico State Forestry is reporting that the Mogote Hill fire is coming under control. An update from the agency this morning says the fire is 40% contained as an overnight snow helped conditions. The fire is estimated to be between 10,00 to 12,000 acres. Initially people living along Hwy 271 were told to evacuate yesterday, but that has been lifted. The fire was first reported about 12pm Friday, east of I-25 and south of Wagon Mound. Crews hope to get an accurate map of the fire on Saturday.