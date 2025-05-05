Evacuations ordered as wildfire grows in Gila National Forest

A wildfire located on the Iron Mesa, inside the Gila National Forest, is now 901 acres in size and 0% contained. It was first reported around 12:00 p.m. Sunday. An evacuation order for Snow Lake is in effect.

According to Watch Duty, the evacuation order is only for recreational facilities at Snow Lake. No evacuation order has been issued for any residences.

The U.S. Forest Service lists the following areas as at-risk: Willow Creek, recreational facilities and threatened or endangered wildlife species. Iron Fire is located within the Whitewater Baldy burn scar and is burning grass, heavy dead and down fuel and timber.

Several agencies are responding including the Gila Hotshots and Idaho City Hotshots. According to the U.S. Forest Service, two additional hotshot crews have been order and additional engines. The Southwest Area Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered to take over management of the wildfire on Tuesday morning.