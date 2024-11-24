Brandon Richards: Stormy weather expected ahead of holiday travel
Weather may impact holiday travel coming up.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Breezy to windy conditions will develop on Sunday in New Mexico.
Temperatures will trend cooler Sunday and especially Monday, when highs will vary from around 8 degrees above 1991-2020 averages over southwest areas.
After rebounding temperatures Tuesday, readings will fall again Wednesday through Thursday night.
Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.
