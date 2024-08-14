Eye on the FBI cracking down on hoaxes

Threats to schools are something the FBI looks at very closely, we learned.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — School is back for most of New Mexico and, in the current technological age, the FBI wants to remind students to not post hoax threats.

Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda stopped by to talk about this. He discussed the impact of hoax threats, how the FBI handles them and what you should do if you spot something.

See the full interview with SAC Bujanda in the video above.