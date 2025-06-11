Eye on the FBI: Scams targeting elderly people

Scams involving fake tech support links and sweepstakes can devastate people who are older and don't have as much tech know-how. Here's how you can protect your loved ones and help them protect themselves.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Online scams affect everyone and all people of all ages but older people are some of the most vulnerable, according to the FBI.

According to Terrance Frank, the assistant special agent in-charge with the Albuquerque Field Office, these are the types of scams to look out for:

Tech support fraud

Sweepstakes or lottery fraud

Real estate mortgage schemes

How can you avoid falling victim to these scams? Frank says:

Don’t give out personal information

Don’t pay with gift cards

Close unused credit cards and back accounts

Frank has more tips in the video above.