Family fights for justice after May murder on Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It has been a little over a month since two 18-year-olds allegedly hunted down and shot a man 17 times over an apparent dirty look.

One of those suspects will be back in court this week. As they do, the victim’s family will be there – fighting to ensure justice for their son.

“I mean, it’s Father’s Day. It’s his birthday coming up on Thursday,” said Julie Segura, the victim’s mother. “My husband sat in church saying, ‘It’s not Father’s Day, because I’m not a father anymore,’ because that was our only child.

“He was our son, and he was a father, and he has a seven-year-old son.”

The Segura planned for a fun-filled weekend trip in Albuquerque.

“He was just really excited about being in the wedding and just looking good. He was pretty excited about being in a tux,” said David Segura Jr., the victim’s father.

That trip turned into a nightmare.

“My sister said to me that I needed to get to Albuquerque because Dave had been shot the night before,” the father said.

On May 4, police accuse Matthew Akugue and Isaiah Martinez of shooting and killing David Segura along Central Avenue.

“We want this to not happen to anyone else and you hear that so many times and you never think that’s gonna be you but you never know in this city. No one’s safe,” the mother said.

Prosecutors accuse Akugue of firing 17 shots at Segura and Martinez of driving Akugue. They allegedly said the shooting was over a dirty look.

“It was a very cowardly thing that was done and they took a life. He drove down and he hunted him down, made a U turn and then turned around and fired 17 shots,” Lucy Salazar, the victim’s aunt.

Segura died after spending a few days in the hospital. His organs helped save four lives.

Now, it’s about getting justice.

“They need to be held accountable. And I hope this judge sees that this murder – the senseless murder of my son – has affected our family and will never be the same again. Never,” the father said.

“Any time that we get to be there in the courtroom with a judge and with these murderers, we’re going to be there because they need to know every time to face what they have done,” the mother said. “I’m so sick of [this.] No family should have to be in this place. No one, no one.”

