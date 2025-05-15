Family of fallen officer seeks answers nine months after hit-and-run

Only questions remain after a hit-and-run claimed the life of APD officer Bianca Quintana late one night in southwest Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Exactly nine months ago Wednesday, Albuquerque Police lost one their own and officer Bianca Quintana’s family lost a mother, wife and sister. They still don’t have answers about who killed her in a hit-and-run in southwest Albuquerque last year.

“I’m still like in the cycle of trying to figure out what life’s about,” said Quintana’s sister Maricruz Dominguez. “Now, it’s kind of, it’s been difficult, not only for myself, but our entire family, having to live a life without her. It’s been really, really hard.”

Quintana’s family said they want to make sure she’s not only remembered as a dedicated police officer, but also as someone who was kind, loving and who meant so much to so many.

“She wasn’t just another police officer, she was such a caring, loving person,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said she doesn’t want her sister to be forgotten.

“She was a mother, a sister, a daughter. She was … she was everything to a lot of us,” Dominguez said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said that on August 14, 2024, Quintana was walking near Coors and Chapulin around 1 a.m. when a driver hit her and took off. She was off-duty at the time. Dominguez said Quintana went for a walk after an argument with family.

Nine months later, only the possible make of the vehicle is known, a 2016 to 2019 Volkswagen.

“It’s been like that for months now, and we just know that they’re just going through a list of registered vehicles here in the state of New Mexico,” Dominguez said.

BCSO Sergeant Connor Otero said their traffic unit is still following up on leads. His full statement is below.

“I don’t want to ever think that they (have) just given up,” Dominguez continued. “I don’t want to be mad at them. I’m not mad at them. I know that they have their plates full.”

Dominguez said she hopes whomever did this hears her plea to come forward.

“It’s okay to be scared,” Dominguez said. “We’re human beings. We’re more than allowed to feel that way, but being a human being, you’re also allowed to do what’s right. You don’t have to live the rest of your life thinking about the night that you took her life. Just let it go and just say that you did it.”

Dominguez said she and her siblings aren’t the only ones grieving Quintana’s loss. She’s also survived by her two young sons and their father.

“I look forward to, like, trying to call her or text her, hear from her, and it’s, you know, it’s difficult going to her kids’ games and her not being there,” Dominguez continued. “I’m so used to her being on the sidelines cheering her kids on, and you don’t see that anymore. You can’t replace a mother as much as any of our siblings try to be there for him the way his mom was. We can’t.”

Deputies said their detective on the case has been in contact with the family and updates them when they can as it’s still an active case. Crimestoppers is still offering a $13,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Statement from BCSO Sergeant Conner Otero:

Our traffic unit is still receiving tips and conducting follow-up on all of them. Our detective that is handling the case has been in contact with the family and provides updates as they are available, however we don’t advise them of everything as the investigation is still active.

