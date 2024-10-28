Family seeks answers about double homicide possibly linked to road rage

A woman is searching for answers after an apparent road rage drive-by shooting left her loved ones shot and killed last week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A week after someone shot and killed a local couple in an apparent road rage drive-by shooting, loved ones are still seeking answers.

“I’m the older sister. She’s the younger sister. So the day she was born was the day my best friend, my friendship started,” Angela Montoya said.

Montoya has been living without her lifelong best friend – her sister Paula Serda.

“It’s been the worst week for our family. This is the worst news that any of us have ever gone through. Something close to you. You don’t expect those kind of phone calls,” Montoya said.

That call was about a double shooting at Coors and Quail last Sunday that left Serda and her boyfriend, Michael Martinez, dead. Police believe it was a case of road rage.

Now, Montoya and her family are trying to pick up the pieces of their broken family and seek justice.

“There was a lot of people who loved Paula. She was a beautiful person, she wanted everybody around her to be happy. She would give the shirt off her back, like they say, she was just always so kind and generous to everybody around her, especially when it came to family,” Montoya said.

Montoya said she never thought her family would be affected by this kind of crime.

“Out of hand. I never was into politics and gun laws and stuff, but now that this has happened close to home, I definitely think they need to do something,” she said.

The metro is sadly no stranger to deadly road rage incidents. Days ago, we just passed the nine-year mark of the deadly road rage shooting of four-year-old Lilly Garcia on I-40. That tragedy sparked outrage in the community and led to the “Just Breathe” campaign to end road rage.

Police asked for the community’s help then and they’re doing it again.

“If anybody sees sees anything, say something. If you remember this Mercedes in your neighborhood last week parked at a house, call Crime Stoppers,” Montoya said.

Police are asking for any information about this white Mercedes SUV. According to Crime Stoppers, it has no license plate and is a 2010-15 GLK model.

Montoya and her family can only hope that someone will have some answers.

“It’s not fair that these two hard working people passed away this way. Nobody should pass away this way,” she said.

