Farmington baker shares success story

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Sometimes the detours you never expect to take in life can lead you to your favorite place.

“I decided to pick up a little side gig decorating cakes at home, didn’t really know it would blow up, it was just kind of something fun to do,” said Thaliya Harrington.

That’s what happened to Thaliya Harrington, and it led her to The Cake Dealer in Farmington.

“Because that one friend that ordered, or family member, you know, they posted on Facebook, and they’re raving about the cake, and everybody’s sharing it, and you just kind of start from one cake order a week to 30 cake orders a week,” said Harrington.

More clients came knocking, and Harrington went from making 10 cakes at home to 30 in her she-shed.

“It was definitely whenever my house started getting taken over by, you know, all the supplies and extra fridges, and it was kind of hard to maneuver through our house,” said Harrington.

Now after six years she has tripled the work and is expanding.

“Not only did we need a storefront setting and a bigger place for custom orders, we also wanted a more convenient location for customers to pick up, being a central location in Farmington,” said Harrington.

A lot of work time and money was put into this, Harrington said. The goal was to have cakes not only taste good but look even better.

“There have definitely been a lot of late nights. I’ve had my husband deliver cakes for me, and he’s even had to flood cookies for me. A lot of building,” said Harrington.

Harrington’s favorite part is being a part of everyone’s special events, even though she’s not there in person.

“I love that I’m able to create something special for any event,” said Harrington.