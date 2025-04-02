Farmington police arrest woman accused of killing husband in 2020

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Farmington police arrested and charged a woman with second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 homicide.

Heather Fernandez-Hoefer, 51, faces charges for allegedly killing her husband, Robert Hoefer, on Nov. 29, 2020. She reportedly called 911 and provided conflicting statements during the initial investigation.

Officers responded to the home, in the 700 block of South Ivie Avenue, and found him dead from three apparent stab wounds.

Detectives moved forward with charges after investigating and working with the district attorney’s office. They took her into custody Tuesday.

The Farmington Police Department is continuing to investigate this case.

“Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Farmington Police Department Detectives at 505-599-1068.”