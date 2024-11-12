Farmington police investigate rash of recent car burglaries

Police always advise you to lock your car and not leave your valuables inside, especially in Farmington where officers are investigating several burglaries from over the weekend.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Police always warn you to lock your car and take your valuables with you, especially now in Farmington where several reported burglaries happened over the weekend.

The Farmington Police Department received multiple calls early Sunday morning about several reports of cars getting broken into near East 30th Street and Arroyo Drive.

“We could see that it looked like vehicles have been gone through,” Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said. “There was stuff lying on the outside, cars in different neighborhoods. We found an abandoned car in the middle of the intersection. Ultimately, that car turned out to be stolen.”

FPD received a total of 10 reports of different vehicles broken into. According to FPD, officers recovered two stolen cars from Sunday night.

“So our officers were continuing to canvass the area, and they were able to pin that individual as well to the break-ins,” Chief Hebbe said. “Ultimately, we recovered a second one later on in a different part of the city, with a suspect actually asleep in the car at that time.”

Hebbe added that they currently have two people, both under the age of 18, who are in custody. He said that they’re still investigating.

“All of the charges in these cases are serious to the people that are victimized by these so I don’t really understand the sport. I don’t really understand the allure to just roaming around, stealing people’s property in the middle of the night. But you know, I’m very pleased we’re able to apprehend two suspects, and I’m hopeful we’ll get the third,” he said.