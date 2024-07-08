Farmington police pumps the break on street racing

Street racing is causing concern in other parts of the state, especially with children out and about for the summer.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Street racing is causing concern in other parts of the state, especially with children out and about for the summer.

“We have paid attention as much as we can, but our numbers have been an issue for us,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe.

Farmington Police Department is starting to crack down on street racing by shifting the focus for certain officers.

“We’re actually re-creating a traffic unit, we’ll have two officers and a sergeant to really target speeders and street racing,” said Hebbe.

Hebbe says since COVID-19 they have really seen a spike in street racing, but each summer it seems to get worse and worse.

“The public, I think, in general over the last year, year and a half, have been less tolerant of the noise, less tolerant of the speeds,” Hebbe said.

Farmington police will focus on certain parts of town.

“It hits us in a couple of different areas, sometimes on Main Street, Pinon Hill, sometimes on 20th,” said Hebbe.

Hebbe says the community reporting any street racing or speeding can help prevent tragedies.

“We’ve had so many fatality crashes over the last couple of years that are just totally preventable. So the police are going to do their best, but it really comes down to each individual driver as well,” said Hebbe.

Street racing can cost up to $1,000 in fines. It is also considered a misdemeanor and can carry up to a year in jail.