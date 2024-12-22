Fatal shooting investigated as possible justifiable homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fatal shooting in the Northeast Heights on Saturday night is now being investigated by the Albuquerque Police Department as a justifiable homicide.

Police units were dispatched to a residence in the 13000 block of Turquoise Ave NE, near Tramway and Copper, after reports of shots fired around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers detained a teenage boy and interviewed family members who described a physical altercation between the boy’s parents.

The son shot his father during the fight. The man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives, in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, made a decision not to charge the teen, who said he shot his father in self-defense. Detectives will continue to investigate the incident.