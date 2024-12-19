FBI offers reward for info on shooting death of tattoo shop owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the shooting death of a tattoo shop owner.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, John Sisneros was shot and killed the morning of Nov. 14 inside of his Por Vida Tattoo shop at 4th Street and Coal Avenue. Sisneros, known to many as Bale Sisneros, was the owner of that shop. Officers found him shot and killed when they responded.

APD sought a person of interest in the case shortly after the shooting happened. Since then, however, things have remained quiet in the case – until Thursday.

The FBI said Thursday the suspect was a man who wore a face covering, a glove over his left hand and a jacket wrapped around his right hand, which held the gun. They released these photos, showing him wearing a gray New Mexico Lobos shirt:

If you have any information, call 505-889-1300 or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or go to their website to submit a tip.