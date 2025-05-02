Federal agents take down one of largest fentanyl operations in history

Law enforcement operations across New Mexico and neighboring states lead to seizure of more than 4 million pills.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal agents have dismantled what authorities are calling one of the largest fentanyl trafficking organizations in history.

The extensive investigation led to the seizure of more than 4 million fentanyl pills, $4.4 million in cash, 41 weapons, nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine, plus heroin and cocaine. The bust resulted in federal drug charges against multiple individuals.

Former DEA Chief of International Operations Mike Vigil described the take-down as “a very, very large operation,” with enough fentanyl seized “to basically kill the entire population of New Mexico twice over.”

According to newly unsealed documents from the United States District Court of New Mexico in Albuquerque, the drug trafficking network funneled fentanyl and other narcotics from New Mexico across the western United States, including Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Utah.

A coordinated effort led to the arrest of at least 14 individuals in five states, including alleged ringleader Heriberto Salazar Amaya. Many of the suspects, the documents state, have direct ties to Mexico and are Mexican nationals.

“Obviously [they] have ties to either the Sinaloa Cartel or the Jalisco New Generation Cartel,” Vigil said, referring to the two dominant fentanyl producers and distributors operating out of Mexico.

Vigil emphasized the deadly potency of fentanyl, noting that it is “50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.”

The investigation began last year and involved vehicle tracking, physical surveillance and undercover operations. Authorities said the organization received orders for drugs from customers and dispatched couriers to deliver them to several major cities, including Denver, Phoenix, Las Vegas, NV, Salem, OR, and Layton, Utah. The carriers followed a daily schedule to conduct bulk deliveries across the country, according to the documents.

Each suspect now faces multiple federal drug charges, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Some are also facing weapons-related charges that could lead to an additional 5 to 30 years behind bars. All remain in federal custody.