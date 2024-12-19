Federal authorities arrest 2 in Los Angeles for deadly shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal authorities arrested two women on charges for the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Albuquerque earlier this year.

Federal authorities arrested 23-year-old Katherine Silas and 27-year-old Samanta Villalba in Los Angeles for the Aug. 22 death of 24-year-old Adam Morres.

Around 6:30 a.m. that day, officers responded to a reported shooting at 516 Hermosa Dr. SE, where they found a silver Toyota with a man in the driver’s seat who had with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died two days later. Police identified the man as 24-year-old Adam Morres. They say Morres was released from jail just hours before his death.

Investigators identified 23-year-old Katherine Silas and 27-year-old Samanta Villalba as the suspects in the case. They accuse them of being involved in drug trafficking.

Detectives said they believe Morres called Villalba when he was arrested. He reportedly asked her to bring another person to pick up his belongings before he went to jail. That person allegedly took his belongings, including his phone.

Detectives tracked the phone and allege Villalba had it up until the time of the murder. Upon further investigation, they allege she and Silas were mad at Morres for betraying them.

Silas and Villalba each face a count each of murder and tampering with evidence.