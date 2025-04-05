Fiber optic construction woes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fiber optic companies are causing headaches for residents in Albuquerque after several complaints of broken gas and water lines during internet installation.

“It is a disaster area there are mud flows, busted pipes, busted sewer, busted gas. I understand there’s three companies coming in. Vexus has already been here, this is the second one,” said Lu, an Albuquerque Homeowner.

Another viewer sent in a video of a gas leak after he said Ezee Fiber crews were working near his home. On Cherry Blossom Lane near Academy their road collapsed.

“All I could think about was okay I have to go to the store and get water because we lost water, and you could see the hole filing up. The city was awesome though they were here by dinner time and fixed the plug thank God for them,” said Lu.

Jennifer Churchill’s problems started Saturday when her bathroom started filling up with water.

“I saw some Ezee trucks in the parking lot and I got the number for construction. I called the plumber on my own, that cost me $300. They told me it’s going to keep backing up every two to three weeks because of where the stop was is out by the street,” said Churchill.

A spokesperson for Ezee Fiber said “From time to time, despite careful planning and the use of line locator services, a construction crew may impact existing infrastructure buried in the right of way where we are installing fiber optic lines. We take responsibility for these incidents and make repairs as soon as possible to restore services and repair any ground that was disturbed during construction.

Once we confirm the facts, we will of course make this right with the homeowners who took it on themselves to bring in plumbers to make repairs. Reimbursement for these expenses will be provided. We regret such that incidents may occur from time to time, and we are sorry for any inconvenience caused to the homeowners.”

“I wish that there was some communication like ‘hey if something happens, we are going to be here doing it,’ said Churchill.

NM Gas Company has seen an uptick in cable strikes; hustling crews out to fix gas lines. They said if customers are having issues to call 888-664-2726 immediately.

For those with water issues, the City Water Authority said the best thing to do is to contact 505-842-9287 so they can go out and address it.

According to the City of Albuquerque’s Municipal Development Department, there are federal rules around broadband access, and they can’t prevent companies from coming into the market.

Full statement from the Municipal Development Department:

“The private companies are to return the area to its original condition, and residents should contact the company directly if they have any concerns about the completed work. We at the City have and will continue to issue Stop-Work Orders if a company does not complete its work in a satisfactory manner.

Everyone should have equitable access to a high-speed fiber connection, and we support that by issuing permits to private companies to dig trenches for fiber-optic connections in public easements.”