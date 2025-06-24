Fire and flood concerns in the metro

People in the metro are waving red flags after seven fires have popped up in the bosque in seven days.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People in the metro are waving red flags after seven fires have popped up in the bosque in seven days.

Police arrested Sean Taylor Sunday. They said he started a fire Saturday morning near Alameda Boulevard NW and the Rio Grande. But what about the other six?

“I pretty much know the homeless are the ones causing the fires,” said Noe Ramirez, a metro resident. “I walk all over the bosque and I see them building fires all over the place.”

Fire officials said evidence is leading toward arson, but they’re still investigating.

Miguel Tittmann is the president of the Albuquerque Area Firefighters, IAFF Local 244. He said he knows people are on edge. In Los Lunas, the Cotton Fires destroyed nine homes over the weekend.

Fire officials in Valencia County said someone’s to blame. They’re still investigating whether it was intentional or an accident.

“It can be an uneasy feeling when we know there are arsonists out there, when we know there are bosque fires being lit, when we know there’s potential for fire, when homes are being damaged, it’s an uneasy feeling so we just want everybody to have their guard up a little bit,” Tittmann said.

Tuesday calls for rain, but that doesn’t mean rest for firefighters. There are risks of flash flooding for the metro. Tittmann said you can help firefighters out.

“Our flood channels are always very, very dynamic so stay out of the ditches, stay out of the flood zones,” he said.

Tittmann also said you can help by reporting anything you see that seems suspicious by calling 311.