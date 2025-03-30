Fire damages Republican Party of New Mexico’s headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An early morning fire damaged the entryway to the Republican Party of New Mexico’s headquarters at 5150 San Francisco Rd NE.

The Albuquerque Fire Department confirmed the incident and said an arson investigation is underway. No one was injured in the fire.

A spokesperson for RPNM shared photos online and said it was a deliberate attack.

“We are deeply relieved that no one was harmed in what could have been a tragic and deadly attack. Those who resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable, and our state leaders must reinforce through decisive action that these cowardly attacks will not be tolerated,” said Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela in a press release. “We are working closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), local law enforcement, and federal investigators. We are committed to providing every piece of evidence necessary to bring those responsible to justice and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

