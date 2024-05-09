Fitness Kim: The “magic medicine” for getting healthy

Spoiler: No prescription is needed! Fitness Kim explains.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fitness Kim says there is “magic medicine” for getting and staying healthy – but there is no prescription needed.

What are the pills inside of that pill bottle? Here is what Fitness Kim, Kimberly Samborski of SWEAT Bootcamp in Rio Rancho, says:

Pill #1: Get more sleep

You need at least seven hours of sleep a night. If you do that, you’ll have more energy and a better mood. Don’t be afraid to take a nap if your body is telling you to do so too.

Pill #2: Move more!

We all have 10 minutes in a day. If you’re sitting at work, get up and move your body around. Also, prioritize strength training to keep your bones strong. Having muscle also helps you burn calories.

Pill #3: Eat more protein

One gram of protein per pound of body weight is recommended, Kim says. Each meal, she says, you should get 20-30 grams of protein. If you struggle with that, supplement with protein powder or have some cottage cheese or greek yogurt. It will help you repair and build muscles.

Pill #4: Drink more water

Experts recommend drinking your body weight in ounces. If you weigh 150 lbs, drink 150 oz.

Pill #5: Eat more fruits and vegetables

They’re LOADED with micronutrients. Make sure you have side salad or some fruit or something that can also boost your fiber. Think foods like peas.

All of this, Kim says, will help you get healthy and have a better quality of life, more energy and better mood.