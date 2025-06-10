Flash flood warning issued for Ruidoso

Severe thunderstorms are already producing rain capable of producing flash floods Tuesday in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

RUIDOSO, N.M. — The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a flash flood warning for the Ruidoso area Tuesday until 5:30 p.m.

“Higher flows can be seen flowing through the Rio Ruidoso currently due to runoff from storms over the South Fork burn scars this past hour,” the National Weather Service in Albuquerque posted on social media at around 1 p.m.

Storms are likely to continue through the evening. Already, west of Carrizozo, storms have been capable of producing nickel size and wind gusts of 50-55 mph.

Meteorologist Amanda Goluszka shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

