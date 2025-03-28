Food Truck Friday returns to Albuquerque for 2025

The weather is warming up and so soon will the fryers and ovens making their way to Albuquerque Civic Plaza on Fridays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Spring means Food Truck Friday is returning to Albuquerque with vendors setting up in Civic Plaza each week.

Every Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be parked along Third Street, between Marquette and Tijeras. This goes on every week through Nov. 15, except for Fourth of July.

One of those vendors is In Pizza We Trust. They also serve spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, Stromboli, pizza rolls and more Italian delectables.

They showed us their stuff in the video above.