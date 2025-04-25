Former judge and wife arrested by federal agents

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested former Doña Ana County magistrate judge Jose Cano and his wife Nancy Cano on tampering with evidence charges Thursday.

The Canos are involved in a case where alleged Venezuelan gang members were staying on their property. Two of the three men were taken into custody earlier this week.

An ICE spokesperson sent the following statement:

“On April 24, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a search warrant and probable cause arrest warrants at a residence in the 1200 block of North Reymond Street in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations special agents working with federal law enforcement partners, took Nancy Cano and Joel Cano into custody as part of an ongoing HSI-led criminal investigation.”