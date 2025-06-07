Former Lobo basketball player alleges assault in video

The feud between two former UNM basketball players continues.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The feud between two former UNM basketball players continues. Tru Washington and Shane Duma Sanchez are currently wrapped up in a lawsuit. Duma Sanchez is suing Washington and UNM, claiming that Washington attacked him while the Lobos were on a team trip last fall. He says Washington punched him, broke his nose, and re-injured his shoulder.

Now, there is a newly-released video from a night back in April when Washington says some of Duma Sanchez’s relatives jumped him in a local parking garage.

According to body cam video from UNM police, Washington said he was leaving Johnson Gym with a group of kids. They were reportedly playing with a basketball. Washington says when they got to that parking garage, Sanchez’s family was already there.

Washington told officers Sanchez’s father approached him, took the basketball, and walked away. He says the family was pointing at him, saying he had stolen the basketball and he had hit Sanchez. That’s when Washington says he was attacked by a man he did not know.

“I wanted to hit him, but I’m already in, you know, what I’m saying?” Washington said to officers in the body cam video.

Washington also showed officers video he took of the alleged attack. According to court records, no charges in this incident have been filed.

Washington and Duma Sanchez are no longer on the UNM basketball team.