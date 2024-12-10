Former MDC guard takes plea deal for allegedly killing man with truck

A former Metropolitan Detention Center guard took a plea deal for allegedly hitting and killing a man with his vehicle.

Christopher Facey faced second-degree murder, vehicular homicide and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in great bodily harm or death. According to court records, Facey pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident.

According to a criminal complaint, Facey met with Maldonado’s wife, whom he had allegedly been in an affair with for two-and-a-half years. Investigators said they were sitting in Facey’s black truck, parked in a parking lot, when Maldonado and his friend came to the lot and confronted her.

In her witness statement, she said she told Facey to leave. Then, before she could exit the truck, Facey started driving and allegedly ran over Maldonado as he stood in front of the truck with his hands in the air.

Maldonado’s wife and his friend took him to the hospital, where he later died. A day later, police caught up to Facey and arrested him.

Facey is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 28 in front of Judge Bruce Fox.

