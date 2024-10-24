Former NMSU player takes plea deal in hazing case

Doctor Bradley will testify against his former teammates as a part of the deal.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A former New Mexico State University basketball player has taken a plea deal in a sexual assault and hazing case involving his teammates.

Doctor Bradley agreed to plead guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct. Bradley’s deal will require him to testify against two former teammates also charged in the case. Court documents show he signed the agreement last Thursday and a judge approved it during a hearing Wednesday.

Before accepting the deal, Bradley was facing five counts each of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and false imprisonment, as well as two counts of conspiracy and a count of criminal sexual penetration.

Deshawndre Washington and Kim Aiken Jr., Bradley’s teammates, still face similar charges. They will both go on trial in February.

The court scheduled Bradley’s sentencing for March 4, 2025.

