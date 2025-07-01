Former WNMU president faces another lawsuit for alleged misuse of funds

New Mexico State Ethics commissioners claim Joseph Shepard diverted almost $200,000 from an Americans with Disabilities Act project to build a patio for special events.

SILVER CITY, N.M. — The New Mexico State Ethics Commission is suing the former president of Western New Mexico University over another case of him allegedly misusing school funds.

Commissioners claim Joseph Shepard diverted $177,000 in Americans with Disabilities Act funds to build a patio to host special events next to his on-campus residence, including his daughter’s wedding – the first event at the venue. The complaint alleges he intended to have it as the venue for his daughter’s wedding reception all along.

Shephard resigned in January after a state audit showed he used other university fund for lavish travel and perks. He received a $1.9 million payout. They even kept him on staff as a professor.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez is suing the former WNMU Board of Regents and Shepard to recoup that payout. His office stated they fully support the state ethics lawsuit but that their office’s lawsuit is the main focus.

WNMU declined to comment.

