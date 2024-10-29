Free Air Time: US Senate candidate Nella Domenici

Republican Senatorial candidate Nella Domenici speaks directly to voters about her vision for New Mexico.

As we head into the final stretch before Election Day, KOB 4 invited New Mexico’s congressional candidates to record a two-minute statement for voters.

Nella Domenici is the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico. Domenici is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Martin Heinrich in this year’s election.

Watch our two-minute segment with Domenici in the video above.

MORE: