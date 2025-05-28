Free summer meal programs kick off next week

City and county programs will help feed children in need throughout the summer at numerous sites in the metro area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s hard to ignore and it’s on everyone’s mind: the price of practically everything.

“When the economy sort of shifts to where groceries are more expensive, we absolutely see an increased need at the food bank,” said Roadrunner Food Bank events and communications director Diana Sanchez.

“It’s affecting a lot of these people that are middle class and high class people paying their bills, not just the poor,” Albuquerque resident Bobby Padilla said.

The economy is impacting thousands across New Mexico and as summer approaches, some families are worried about feeding their kids.

According to Feeding America, one in six New Mexicans face hunger. For kids, it’s every one out of four. Just this past March it was one in five New Mexican kids.

But luckily, several city and county programs want to change that and make sure no child goes hungry this summer.

“It’s a great feeling to know that we’re providing the meals that they need,” said CABQ community recreation supervisor Therese Chavez.

School is almost out for summer and while that means freedom for kids, it can mean more stress for parents.

“It is a need,” Chavez said.

More New Mexicans are facing hunger, but programs like the City of Albuquerque’s free summer meal service help fill that need.

“We have 70 locations all around the city, all for the public and community to eat these meals,” Chavez said.

City employees like Chavez will be set up at community centers, parks and schools providing not just lunch but breakfast as well.

“It’s just a little bit less off their plate in the morning, especially those busy mornings,” she said.

Chavez said it can especially take the burden off larger families that have five or six mouths to feed.

“It allows parents to have a free meal for them during the morning and the afternoon, so they don’t have to worry about packing lunches and snacks and everything for them,” Chavez said.

The free meals aren’t just peanut butter and jelly sandwiches either.

“We are getting meals from APS, and so they’re providing us with different meals every day,” Chavez continued. “The kids enjoy the meals. Some of the kids, you know, they look forward to coming in the morning and getting the breakfast and their lunch and, you know, having something to look forward to during the day.”

The program is open to kids one to 18 years old, meaning graduating seniors can also get free meals. There are just two requirements — you have to eat the meal on site and all kids need to be present.

“We want to make sure that the kids are the ones being provided the meals at the park, and they’re the ones consuming the food,” Chavez said.

The city’s program begins June 2 at non-profits, June 4 at local parks and June 9 at community centers.

Bernalillo County is also kicking off its summer lunch program. That one starts June 2 and will be served at county parks, community centers, pools and summer rec programs.

MORE INFO: